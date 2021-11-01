Siddhant Chaturvedi Opens Up On Shooting Underwater Intimate Scene In ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’

Siddhant Chaturvedi, who is currently gearing up for the release of his next film, Bunty Aur Babli 2 opened up about shooting an intimate scene underwater for Luv Ju. The foot-tapping number released on November 1 and features a kissing scene between Chaturvedi and his co-star, Sharvari Wagh. The actor mentioned that he did not expect to shoot such a ‘difficult romantic intimate scene’ in his first film in the lead role. Bunty Aur Babli 2 will release on November 19.

Siddhant Chaturvedi opens up about underwater kissing scene in Bunty Aur Babli 2

According to a media statement, the actor mentioned that apart from having to lip-sync the song underwater, he also had to ‘share a passionate kiss’ with his co-star, which he called a ‘massive task’. However, he mentioned that he and Sharvari completely trusted each other and also had complete faith in the Director of Choreography, Vaibhavi Merchant.

The actor who rose to fame after his role in Gully Boy then went on to narrate his battle with hydrophobia. He had earlier told Pinkvilla that he put in a lot of effort to overcome his fear and when he finally saw the shot, he mentioned that ‘all the hardship and difficulties’ were worth it. He stated that the song Luv Ju brings out the chemistry between the new Bunty and Babli, whose roles will be essayed by him and Sharvari respectively.

Arijit Singh fans were over the moon as Luv Ju released and loved its upbeat tune. With the lyrics penned down by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the song gives viewers a glimpse into Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh’s characters and the bond they share. Apart from them, the film will also star the original Bunty and Babli, Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan.

Bunty Aur Babli 2, will be the sequel to the film’s first instalment, which hit the big screen in 2005. The recently released trailer of the film got fans eagerly waiting for its release. The trailer saw Rani and Saif (Simmi and Rakesh) living a life away from crime. However, they soon release that there's a new couple in town, who is using their con identity. The trailer also gave fans a glimpse into Pankaj Tripathi's role as a police officer in the film.

