Siddhant Chaturvedi Pens 'a Letter' To Sushant Singh Rajput, Quips Emotional Poem

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi recently penned down a touching poem, remembering late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on his death anniversary. He shared a montage video with the short poem, created with multiple clips from SSR’s movies and photoshoots. He also added a short message in Bhojpuri, along with a famous dialogue from Sushant’s last film, Dil Bechara. The comments section of the post has been flooded with heartfelt messages as fans remember the late actor.

Siddhant Chaturvedi remembers Sushant Singh Rajput

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi recently shared a short tribute video for SSR and fans have an overwhelming and emotional response to it. In the post shared, Siddhant has added a sweet poem based on love and the impact it can have. He started off with a special message for the late actor in Bhojpuri, where he has mentioned his desire to interact with Sushant Singh Rajput. He highlighted that they are both from Uttar Pradesh, which is why he always had a plan to have long conversations with SSR in the native Bhojpuri language.

Siddhant Chaturvedi added a clip from his first encounter with the actor where they both had a blast on the stage. He added a short poem in the background, which spoke about love and how it must be cherished, even though it isn’t in trend these days. Siddhant also mentioned in the poem that the kindest and sweetest moment actually exists between two individuals and also encouraged everyone to smile at the end of the piece. Have a look at the post on Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Instagram here.

In the caption for the post, Siddhant has mentioned that this is a letter to Sushant Singh Rajput. He has also received immense love and support in the comments section of the post as fans are touched by his sweet words. Have a look.

IMAGE: SIDDHANT CHATURVEDI INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.