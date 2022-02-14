Siddhant Chaturvedi Pens Gratitude Note On 3 Years Of 'Gully Boy'; 'Mc Sher Se Zain Tak'

Siddhant Chaturvedi is currently basking in the success of his most recent release Gehraiyaan, in which he took on a role of Zain alongside Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. The actor rose to fame after his debut in the 2019 Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy. The actor shared several behind the scenes pictures from the sets of the film and called February 14 a 'special day'.

Siddhant Chaturvedi celebrates three years of Gully Boy

The much-loved actor took on the role of rapper Mc Sher in Gully Boy and became the talk of the town. He took to his social media account three years later and shared some unseen glimpses from behind the scenes as he thanked fans for the love they have shown him over the years. He shared a picture with Zoya Akhtar, the director of the film and mentioned she would forever be his valentine. He also thanked his co-stars and the cast and crew of the film as he used references from both his hit film, Gully Boy and Gehraiyaan in his caption. He shares some behind the scenes glimpses with Ranveer Singh, his vanity van, himself singing and much more.

He wrote, "14.02 ❤️ Three years of #Gullyboy! @zoieakhtar you’ll forever be my Valentine😘 Thank you @ranveersingh @aliaabhatt @itsvijayvarma for all the love and support ❤️ @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar for believing in me, and to the whole cast and crew of this film, I know this film changed something in you & me and cinema in the years to come." He then wrote a Shayari that read, "Aur aap sab ne jo itna pyaar dikhaya. Gully se Gehraiyon mein doobayaa, Haara bhaley Main har baar hun, Lekin … ghar wapas aapka dil jeet ke aya ❤️ Shukriya, ye toh bas shuruwaat hai, Aur ab dekho kaise Apna Time Aya! 👊

He also took to Twitter, where he often pens down some meaningful Shayari. He mentioned that although it has been three years, this was just the beginning. He wrote, "Special day! 14.02 ❤️ Three Years since my first film, Gully boy. Mc Sher se Zain tak, abhi toh safar shuru hua hai… From Gully to Gehraiyaan, Har baar haara hun, Lekin meri jeet aapka pyaar hai, Shukriya 🙏"

