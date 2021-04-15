Siddhant Chaturvedi Pens Hindi Poem For Mother On Her Birthday

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who is often seen sharing pictures with his family on his social media, recently wished his mother on his Instagram. He also penned a sweet poem in Hindi for her. Here is Siddhant Chaturvedi's mother's photo and her birthday wish.

Siddhant Chaturvedi pens a sweet note for his mother

Siddhant Chaturvedi took to his Instagram handle to wish his mother as she turns a year older. He also shared a picture of his mother with a cake, bouquet of flowers and many balloons placed as decoration. He became a poet for a day and wrote, "Kabhi apni Umra nahi batati, magar Tajurba zaroor jatati hai... Aaj bhi 10min late kya hua, Khidki pe baithi meri taak mein har aati hui gaadi ko apna batati hai.. Maa tu bohot pyaari hai.. Janam-Din pe tere Aaj, kal se maine Adhe mahine ki chutti laga di hai." This means that she has never revealed her age but her experience speaks volumes. Even today when he was 10 minutes late she kept waiting for him at the window. On the occasion of her birthday, he has taken a leave for 15 long days.

Reactions to Siddhant Chaturvedi's latest post

As soon as Siddhant shared the picture of his mother many of his followers commented on the picture. Celebrities like Vikrant Massey and Bhumi Pednekar wished Siddhant Chaturvedi's mother on the photo. His fans flooded the comment section with heart emojis. They wrote that Siddhant's gesture was extremely adorable. Here are some comments on Siddhant Chaturvedi's latest post.

Siddhant Chaturvedi on the work front

Siddhant made his Bollywood debut with Gully Boy. He was seen playing the role of MC Sher who was a friend of Ranveer Singh's character. Siddhant Chaturvedi's movies that his fans are eagerly waiting for include Bunty Aur Babli 2, Phone Bhoot and Yudhra. He was also seen in shows like Life Sahi Hai which is currently streaming in ZEE5. He was seen playing the role of Prashant Kanaujia in Prime Video's Inside Edge.

