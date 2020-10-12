Siddhant Chaturvedi Plans To Bridge Social Gap With Yoga Pose; See Pic

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi recently took to Instagram to share a picture of himself in an open field amidst the beauty of nature. The actor is seen pulling off a human bridge with ease while speaking about using yoga to fill the social gap. His fans have flooded the comments section with compliments as they seem to be impressed by his flexibility and caption game.

Siddhant Chaturvedi’s yoga time

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi recently posted a fun picture of himself in a difficult yoga position. In the picture posted, the actor is seen dressed in a blue floral shirt that has a dash of yellow, adding vigour to it. The breezy shirt has been paired with a pair of black shorts. He is also spotted with well-trimmed beard and hairstyle while he indulges in a few yoga poses.

In the picture posted on Siddhant Chaturvedi’s feed, he is seen forming a human bridge, displaying his flexibility and energy. The open grass field is situated close to the sea and is full of palm trees that add beauty to the place. Grey clouds cover the sky, creating a lovely contrast in the picture.

In the caption for the post, actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has spoken about how he is utilising his yoga pose. He has mentioned in a quirky tone that he is filling in the social gap through this human bridge. He has also called his morning ’good’ in the hashtags, as he started the day with a yoga session. He has also added a bunch of emoticons to express himself better. Have a look at the picture on Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a number of people have spoken highly about Siddhant Chaturvedi’s flexibility and energy. They have complimented his look in the picture and have also asked him to keep up the good work. Have a look at a few comments on Siddhant Chaturvedi’s photograph here.

Read Siddhant Chaturvedi Shares A Pic Of Doing A Cartwheel As He Enjoys His Goa Vacation

Also read Siddhant Chaturvedi Looks Almost Unrecognisable In An Unseen Pic Shared By A Fan Account

On the work front, Siddhant Chaturvedi will be seen in the comedy-drama film, Bunty Aur Babli 2. It is being directed by Varun V Sharma under the banner of Yash Raj Films. It stars actors like Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Sharvari Wagh, and Siddhant Chaturvedi in key roles.

Read Siddhant Chaturvedi Shares A Beautiful Picture From Goa While Shooting For Shakun's Film

Also read Siddhant Chaturvedi Shares On-set Post As He Resumes Work

Image Courtesy: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.