Actor Malvika Mohanan, who is set to make her debut in Bollywood with the upcoming film Yudhra, took to Instagram and shared pictures of her bruised body. The actor in her caption explained that she got hurt while she was shooting for some power-packed action sequences from the film. Malvika Mohanan will star opposite Siddhanth Chaturvedi.

As and when Malvika posted pictures from the shooting set while showing her bruises, she was teased by her co-star Siddhant. While sharing the pictures, she wrote, “hen you’re shooting for an action film and bruises start feeling like little scratches after a point. #Yudhra #iloveaction #expressioninphotoismisleading #notadelicatedarling.” Soon after the post, Siddhant was quick to tease her and wrote, “coffee chot lagi hai..oho!”.

The film, which is being bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Entertainment, went on floors in August. Yudhra is helmed by Ravi Udyawar who has earlier directed Sridevi's two-time National Award-winning film MOM. Touted to be a film with hard-core street fights, hand-to-hand combat, and amped-up action sequences, the film script is one for the young adult audiences.

The quirky yet mesmerising poster of Siddhant and Malavika as the first look for this highly anticipated film was unveiled earlier this year. The film is set to hit the theatres in 2022. Earlier, the actor shared a video on his Instagram story and showed off his boxing skills as he prepped for his role in the upcoming action movie Yudhra. Siddhant had shared the poster of his movie and wrote "Karne Sabka Game Over! aa raha hai #YUDHRA."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor recently featured in the sequel of the hit film Bunty Aur Babli 2 alongside Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, and debutant Sharvari. Apart from this, the Gully Boy actor will also be seen in Phone Bhoot opposite Ishaan Khatter and Katrina Kaif. He also has Shakun Batra’s next untitled film with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday.

In February this year, the makers had shared a video while introducing the characters of the film. The video has Siddhant as the angry young man while his co-star Malavika appears to be a damsel in distress. While the video reveals little, it gives you a sense of impending danger and the promise of an exciting adventure. The film will mark Malvika and Siddhant's first project together.

IMAGE: Instagranm/SidhantChaturvedi/MalvikaMohanan