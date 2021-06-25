Siddhant Chaturvedi Preps For His Action Film 'Yudhra' As He Shows Off Boxing Skills

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is all set to appear in the action movie Yudhra. The Gully boy actor has been prepping for his role in the movie and has shared his workout routine. Siddhant Chaturvedi recently took to his Instagram and shared a video of himself boxing as he preps for his role in the movie.

Siddhant Chaturvedi in 'Yudhra'

Siddhant Chaturvedi shared a video on his Instagram story and showed off his boxing skills as he prepped for his role in the upcoming action movie Yudhra. Yudhra movie cast also includes actress Malavika Mohanan as the female lead. Earlier, Siddhant had shared the poster of his movie and wrote "Karne Sabka Game Over! aa raha hai #YUDHRA."

Siddhant Chaturvedi expresses his interest in being a part of High School Musical

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi took the internet by storm when he expressed his interest to be cast in High School Musical. High School Musical is a musical teen drama that featured Zac Effron and Vanessa Hudgens in the lead role. Siddhant shared a selfie and wrote in the captions "Cast me in a High school musical. Thenks."

Siddhant Chaturvedi pays tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

Siddhant Chaturvedi shared a heartfelt video letter and remembered the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on his first death anniversary. The video was a compilation of the late actor's pictures and videos. The video also had a small clip in which Siddhant and Sushant could be seen dancing on the stage. In the background, Siddhant was heard speaking in Bhojpuri as they shared a regional connect. While sharing the video, Siddhant wrote "A letter to Sushant Singh Rajput".

On the work front, Siddhant Chaturvedi will next be seen in the crime comedy Bunty Aur Babli 2. The movie is a spiritual sequel to the 2005 movie Bunty Aur Babli. The film will also feature Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in the lead role opposite Siddhant. The actor will also be seen in the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter.

