Siddhant Chaturvedi Recounts Battle With hydrophobia During 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' Song Shoot

Siddhant Chaturvedi, who is currently gearing up for the release of his next film, Bunty Aur Babli 2 opened up about his experience shooting for its song, Luv Ju. The Gully Boy actor narrated his experience shooting underwater for the number, as she struggles with hydrophobia. The film will also star Sharvari Wagh, Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji and will release on November 19.

Siddhant Chaturvedi opens up about his struggle with hydrophobia

According to reports by Pinkvilla, Siddhant Chaturvedi recently opened up about his battle with hydrophobia and how he had to overcome it for the shoot of Luv Ju, an upcoming romantic number from his next film, Bunty Aur Babli 2. The actor mentioned that no one knows about his condition and mentioned that he was initially scared when he heard that he had an underwater shoot with Sharvari. Luv Ju will be available for fans to listen to on November 1.

Speaking about how he overcame his fear, the 28-year-old actor mentioned that he learnt from his parents and addressed the fear and won over it. Chaturvedi mentioned that he went for swimming lessons despite his fear before the shooting of the song. He mentioned that learning to swim made him more confident in himself before the underwater shoot. The actor mentioned that apart from completing the sequence without being scared, he also lip-synced underwater. He mentioned that this was a 'big victory' for him, as he emerged victorious over a childhood fear.

Luv Ju will be the second song from the film to release. The first number was released earlier this week and was titled 'Tattoo Waaliye'. The song is set in a disco-themed backdrop and was sung by Neha Kakkar and Pardeep Sran. The song featured the undeniable chemistry between the original Bunty and Babli, Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan and Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh. The cast members and fans were equally excited when the foot-tapping number was released.

Bunty Aur Babli 2, which will be the sequel to its 2005 hit film recently released its trailer and got fans eagerly waiting for the release of the film. The trailer saw Rani and Saif (Simmi and Rakesh) living a life away from conning people. However, they soon release that there's a new couple in town, who is using their con identity. The trailer also gave fans a glimpse into Pankaj Tripathi's role as a cop in the film.

(Image: Instagram/@siddhantchaturvedi)