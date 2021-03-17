Siddhant Chaturvedi Reveals Entering 'recovery Mode' Days After Testing COVID-19 Positive

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi gave a health update to his Insta fam, days after testing positive for COVID-19. Interestingly on Tuesday, that is March 16, Siddhant shared a picture, in which he can be seen resting on a bed while covering half of his face with his palm. Instagramming the photo, he wrote a witty caption, which read, "Abhi Vaccine aane ki khushi hui hi thi ki...Corona bola Thappa! (We all were rejoicing the arrival of vaccine, however, Corona said 'I spy')". Chaturvedi also added a hashtag, which read, "Recovery Mode".

Siddhant Chaturvedi's health update:

Within a couple of hours, the Gully Boy actor's post managed to bag 175k+ double-taps; and is still counting. The comments section of the post was flooded with wishes and prayers for Siddhant from his friends, followers and contemporaries. Director-choreographer Bosco Leslie Martis wrote, "Get well soon bro" while actor Vijay Verma asserted, "Beat it Sher". Meanwhile, his Inside Edge co-star Tanuj Virwani said, "Call me I’ll entertain u". Actor Huma Quereshi sent "hugs" while Kunal Kapoor wished him a speedy recovery. On the other hand, director Zoya Akhtar and actor Katrina Kaif dropped a red-heart emoticon.

On March 13, the 27-year-old actor took to his Instagram story session and confirmed contracting the virus. His statement, released on Instagram story, read, "Thank you all for all your concern. Confirming that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I'm feeling fine at this time and self quarantining at home. I have taken all the precautions and followed all the protocols as advised by the doctors. Being positive and tackling this head on". On a related note, recently, actor Ranbir Kapoor, too, tested positive for COVID-19.

On the professional front, Siddhant has multiple upcoming releases lined-up in his kitty, including Yudhra alongside popular actor Malavika Mohanan. The upcoming film will release in Summer 2022. Apart from this, he will also share the screen space with Ananya Panday and Deepika Padukone for Shakun Batra's yet-to-be-titled film. On the other hand, he also collaborated with Ishaan Khatter and Katrina Kaif for an upcoming horror-comedy film, Phone Bhoot.

