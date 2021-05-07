Siddhant Chaturvedi Reveals The 'only Film' He Wants To Watch At The Moment

Siddhant Chaturvedi is regarded as one of the upcoming actors of the film industry with quite a few notable performances under his belt. He is also among the active film celebrities on social media who frequently shares his pictures with his fans. The actor has recently posted his new selfie on Instagram, along with sharing the name of the movie that he wishes to watch at the moment. The post soon received all kinds of reactions from his fans in the comments, who sent their compliments to his click.

Siddhant Chaturvedi shares the “only film” he wants to watch now

Siddhant Chaturvedi is known to often post interactive content on his social media handles. The actor has recently shared his new selfie on his Instagram post, which shows a close-up of his face as he poses for the camera. He wrote in the caption that “2050: A love story” was the “only film” he wants to watch at the moment. Several of his fans promptly took to comments to share their amused reactions. While most of them praised his picture, some of his fans even said that they want to watch the film with him.

IMAGE: SIDDHANT CHATURVEDI'S INSTAGRAM COMMENTS

A few netizens even expressed their surprise towards Siddhant’s desire to watch the film. While he phrased the film differently in the caption, he is likely referring to Love Story 2050 that had released back in 2008, which starred Priyanka Chopra and Harman Baweja. While the film marked the debut of Baweja, it could not gain popularity among the masses and was not received positively by the critics as well.

Siddant Chaturvedi first gained popularity after playing the role of a cricketer in Inside Edge and appeared in both of its seasons. He eventually went on to make a debut in films with Gully Boy, which saw him play the role of a struggling rapper. The actor has since landed quite a few upcoming projects for himself. He is currently getting set to star in Bunty Aur Babli 2, which is the highly anticipated sequel to the first instalment which had release way back in 2005. He will also be seen in Phone Bhoot and Yudhra, which are currently under production.

IMAGE: SIDDHANT CHATURVEDI'S INSTAGRAM

