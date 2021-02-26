Siddhant Chaturvedi Says He 'won't Melt' As He Shares Selfie With Fans

Siddhant Chaturvedi recently took to Instagram to post a brand-new selfie. In the post, he was seen giving an intense look and wore an eye-catchy t-shirt. In his caption, he mentioned that the print on his t-shirt was his emotion. Take a look at Siddhant Chaturvedi's Instagram post below.

Also read: Siddhant Chaturvedi Says 'Colours Are For Feelings' With Monochrome Pic

Siddhant Chaturvedi's expresses his emotion with quirky caption

In the selfie, Siddhant can be seen sitting in a car wearing a black t-shirt with a print that reads “NAHI PIGLUNGA” (won’t melt). In his caption, he wrote, “Nahi *PigHlunga. Spelling galat but emotion sahi” (won't melt, wrong spelling but apt emotion). Reacting to his quirky post, one follower commented, “Par hum toh pighal gae sir” (but we melted).

Also read: Siddhant Chaturvedi Shares A Quote From His 'notes', Speaks On 'lies' Of Memories

A look into Siddhant Chaturvedi's photos

Earlier, Siddhant posted a picture that featured the actor holding a digital camera in his hand. In the monochrome picture, he sported a casual look as he wore a white round-neck t-shirt, teamed up with a black blazer. He also added a pair of glasses to his look. In his caption, he said, “Pictures are often true, memories lie longer."

He posted another monochrome picture that featured him working out. In the picture, Siddhant was shirtless. He captioned his post by writing, "Manzil jitni upar hogi, Ghutne utne phootengey, Thikaano pe ruk gaye agar...Toh peeche waale Lootengey. Isliye Chal Bhaag! (As high as your aim will be, you must work harder. And, if you stop, people will drag you behind. So, keep running.)

On February 17, he shared a picture in which he donned a tee with a jacket. The picture was black and white. He kept a finger on his lip as if he gave an intense look towards the camera. In his caption, he said, “I think in black and white. Colours are for feelings.”

Also read: Siddhant Chaturvedi And Malavika Mohanan Starrer 'Yudhra' Teaser Out With Release Date

Siddhant Chaturvedi on the work front

Siddhant has multiple films in his kitty. The upcoming Siddhant Chaturvedi's movies include Phone Bhoot and Shakum Batra's untitled film. A few days ago, he announced another project, an action film titled Yudhra, also featuring Malavika Mohanan. The film is slated to release in summer 2022.

Also read: Siddhant Chaturvedi Jets Back To Mumbai After Finishing Udaipur Schedule For 'Phone Bhoot'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.