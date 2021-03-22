Siddhant Chaturvedi Says 'we Are All Poets With Phones'; Pens Note On World Poetry Day

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi took to his social media handle and channelled his inner poet on the occasion of World Poetry Day, which was on March 21. Interestingly, Chaturvedi shared a monochrome picture of himself, in which he can be seen busy on his phone. Meanwhile, the photo also read a poem, written by the actor from his "notes".

The short poem read, "We are all poets with phones. / We could start a war, Or fix each other, / Tweet about love or shame each other. We are all poets with phones. Some have faces, some Don't...". Instagramming his post dedicated to World Poetry Day, Siddhant wrote, "Everything you type is finding it’s rhyme. / So choose your poetry wisely". To conclude his caption, he added a few hashtags, which read, "World Poetry Day", "My Notes" and "Poets With Phones".

Siddhant Chaturvedi dedicates a poem to phones:

Within a couple of hours, the post managed to garner more than 33k double-taps and is still counting. Many from his 1.5M Insta fam-jam flooded the comments section with red-heart and heart-eyes emoticons. "Your notes are love" wrote a female fan, while another asserted, "Best as always". Another Instagram user called him "the cute urban poet".

A peek into Siddhant Chaturvedi's Instagram

The Gully Boy actor, who is currently under quarantine, on March 13, confirmed testing positive for COVID-19. His statement, released on the story session, read, "Thank you all for all your concern. Confirming that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I'm feeling fine at this time and self quarantining at home. I have taken all the precautions and followed all the protocols as advised by the doctors. Being positive and tackling this head on".

A few days after the announcement, the 27-year-old actor shared a post, via which he gave a health update to his fans, along with a picture. In the caption of the post, he wrote, "Abhi Vaccine aane ki khushi hui hi thi ki...Corona bola Thappa! (We all were rejoicing the arrival of vaccine, however, Corona said 'I spy')". He also used a hashtag, which read, "Recovery Mode". In the selfie, he can be seen resting on a couch or a bed while covering half of his face with his palm.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.