Siddhant Chaturvedi Shares His Take On 'Afternoon Spray' From 'Patriot'; Watch Him Sing

Siddhant Chaturvedi recently took to Instagram and shared a clip of himself singing while playing the guitar. He shared his take on the song Afternoon Spray from the Patriot Series. In his caption, he penned the lyrics of the song. Fans couldn’t stop gushing over his post and one of them said, “Mesmerizing voice sir.” Take a look at Siddhant Chaturvedi's latest post below.

Siddhant Chaturvedi shares his take on Afternoon Spray

Siddhant shared a video of him designed in a musical template. He was seen singing and playing the guitar in a red casual t-shirt while sitting next to the window. In his caption, he wrote, “We’re limb by limb...built me this morning, with the leaves around your skin...” Have a look at the fan reactions below.

A week ago, Siddhant shared a video of himself singing another song that was penned by him. He was seen wearing a light blue t-shirt and sung the motivational song while flashing a smile towards the camera. In his caption, he wrote, “Koi baat nahi mere yaar...Koi bistar pe akela hai, Toh koi bistar ke liye Jhela hai, Koi akhri Cigarette bacha raha hai, Toh koi kisi ki akhri Saans..Mushkil ghadi hai...Par hum sab saath hain...Hain na? Koi nai...Koi baat nahi mere yaar! Sab theek ho jayega. (No problem my friend, one is alone on a bed, the other is looking for a bed, one is saving a cigarette, the other is saving his breathe…Time is tough…But we are all together.. aren’t we? No problem.. No problem my friend! Everything will be okay.) #MyNotes / S / #HaveFaith”

Earlier, Siddhant posted a monochrome, candid picture of himself while playing the violin. In his caption, he wrote, “feel you, feel blue...It’s okay, It’ll be alright...I don’t even know how to play this, but you heard it right? Yeah...#MyNotes / s /”

A look at Siddhant Chaturvedi's upcoming films

On the work front, Siddhant Chaturvedi will soon be seen in the upcoming film Phone Bhoot. The movie is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and will star Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles. He will also be seen in the action film, Yudhra alongside Malavika Mohanan.

(IMAGE: SIDDHANT CHATURVEDI'S INSTAGRAM)

