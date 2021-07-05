Siddhant Chaturvedi Shows Off His Moves To Harry Styles Song 'Watermelon Sugar'

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi showed off his dancing skills in a new video that he posted on his Instagram. The in the video was seen grooving to Harry Styles hit song Watermelon Sugar. The actor danced in his balcony with picturesque mountains in the background.

Siddhant Chaturvedi grooves to Harry Styles' song

Siddhant shared a black and white video and accompanied the post with a watermelon emoticon. In the video, the Gully Boy actor was seen with his back towards the camera dancing on his balcony.

Fans were all hearts over the actor's dance video and left heart emoticons. One fan had a funny take on Siddhant's video and commented, "Pov-Mere samne wali khidki mei ek tarbooz ka tukda rehta hai" (sic).

Siddhant Chaturvedi expresses interest in being a part of High School Musical

The Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi took the internet by storm when he expressed his interest to be cast in High School Musical. High School Musical is a musical teen drama that featured Zac Effron and Vanessa Hudgens in the lead role. Siddhant shared a selfie and wrote in the captions "Cast me in a High school musical. Thenks."

'Letter to Sushant Singh Rajput'

Siddhant Chaturvedi shared an emotional video letter and remembered Sushant Singh Rajput on his first death anniversary. The video was a compilation of Sushant's pictures and videos. The video also had a small clip in which Siddhant and Sushant could be seen dancing on the stage. In the background, Siddhant was heard speaking in Bhojpuri as they shared a regional connect. While sharing the video, Siddhant wrote, "A letter to Sushant Singh Rajput".

On the work front, Siddhant Chaturvedi will next be seen in the crime comedy Bunty Aur Babli 2. The movie is a spiritual sequel to the 2005 film Bunty Aur Babli. The film will also feature Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in the lead role opposite Siddhant. The actor will also be seen in the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. The actor is slated to feature in the action movie Yudhra that will also feature Malavika Mohanan as the female lead.

IMAGE: SIDDHANT CHATURVEDI'S INSTAGRAM

