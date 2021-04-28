Siddhant Chaturvedi Sings Motivational Song That He Penned On His Birthday, Shares Video

Siddhant Chaturvedi took to Instagram on April 28, 2021, on the eve of his birthday, to share a song that speaks of determination and positivity. His song is an ode to the futility of the future and preaches that one should live in the present and not worry about things that may nor may not happen tomorrow. An example of his ideology is when he speaks about the person who saves his cigarette for later not knowing that the later is never going to arrive for him. Everything he says is followed by, “Koi nahi mere yaar” which translates to nothing really matters my friend.

Siddhant Chaturvedi's latest song is one that says nothing matters

In the video, Siddhant Chaturvedi can be seen strumming a guitar as he sings the song. He can be seen cheekily smiling right through the song even though his message is profound. He is wearing a light blue tee and a pair of black shorts as he recorded the song. He has allowed his hair to grow out during the lockdown and the same goes for his beard too. He can be seen winking and laughing all through the song which tells people that in the end nothing really matters but our happiness and determination.

Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Instagram followers had a lot of compliments for him. They asked if there was anything he could not do. Others said that the song was really nice and helped lift the spirits of those who felt weighed down by the current situation. People also expressed their love for him and wished him in advance saying that he had given them an early birthday present. The post received 27.5k views and 175 comments in under thirty minutes and the number is still on the rise.

Recently, Siddhant Chaturvedi had penned a poem on the pain that people were facing owing to the current COVID-19 situation. His poem reads, “Khidki pe baithate hi fir wahi guzarti hain ambulance ki awaazein, har second jaise koi apna aakhiri saansein le raha ho. Dil thoda sehem to jata hai, kahi wo guzarte insan ko hi apna kehna ho. Pichle saal ki tarah wo hausla is saal shayad qayam hi na ho, kyuki jeet ke pehle jo humne jashn manaya tha, is baar jashn manane ki koi wajah bhi na ho (The moment I sit near the window, I can only hear sirens of the ambulance passing by as if a loved one is counting his last breaths. The heart gets scared. We may not find the courage that we had last year. We celebrated ahead of the victory, perhaps we may not find a reason to celebrate this time)."

