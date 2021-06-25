Siddhant Chaturvedi Speaks On The Importance Of 'hot Guy With A Book' In New Post

Siddhant Chaturvedi took to Instagram to treat fans with a quirky post. The actor posed along with a book and added a hilarious caption to the picture. Siddhant Chaturvedi has been one of the most loved actors and thus a number of fans often praised him for his good looks. Thus playing on the same narrative, the actor had something quirky to say as he posed with a book in his hand.

Siddhant Chaturvedi on the importance of 'hot guy with a book'

Siddhant Chaturvedi in an Instagram post was seen holding a book in hand as he gazed into another direction. The sun-kissed picture of the actor was loved by several fans. Siddhant Chaturvedi posed with a white shirt and denim and sported his bearded look, holding a book in one hand which rad “hot guy with a book”. The picture was showered with likes and comments by a number of fans who seemed to find the post interesting. Taking to the caption, the actor wrote that reading is not important, however one can just pretend to turn pages of a book and a girl will turn back to look at you. Thus adding this caption to his post gave the post a quirky essence which was met with laughter from his fans in the comments section.

The fans seemed to enjoy the post quite a lot and therefore wrote various comments playing on the lines that he added to the caption. The actor did not reply to any comments. However, the fans seemed to be having a gala time in the comments section writing various witty one liners. Prior to this as well, the actor had posted a selfie that went on to garner over 83 thousand likes. It also received tremendous complements from fans who loved the picture of Siddhant Chaturvedi. The latest post as well garnered over 95 thousand likes at the time of this writing. Siddhant Chaturvedi boasts a following of over 1 million followers on Instagram and fans often seem to enjoy his posts and videos that he uploads to his time line. On the work front, Siddhant Chaturvedi will be seen next in the horror comedy film Phone Bhoot. The actor will also be seen in the much awaited Bunty and Babli 2, for which fans are extremely excited.

Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

