Siddhant Chaturvedi Takes A Trip Down Memory Lane With Throwback Pics & Inspirational Poem

Siddhant Chaturvedi, who rose to fame after his role in Gully Boy, often takes to social media to share some of the poems he pens down, which he calls Siddy Chats. However, this time, he accompanied his inspiring words with some throwback pictures. He posted a handful of images from his past and ended the collection with a recent picture.

Siddhant Chaturvedi takes a trip down memory lane

Siddhant Chaturvedi shared four black and white pictures with his fans and followers, in which he could be seen wearing formal shirts. One of the pictures also saw him with a tie, as he poses for the camera with his hands in his pocket. He also shared an old picture of himself in a neon green t-shirt, and he looked away from the camera as he wore sunglasses in the picture. He then created a similar picture, which was more recent, and penned down an inspiring poem in the caption.

He began his creative caption by penning down all the films he has been a part of, right from Inside Edge to his upcoming Bunty Aur Babli 2. It read, "Inside Edge mein Bowling seekhi…Gully boy mein Rap sikha…Bunty aur Babli mein kya? Kisko Thuga bhaiya?!"

He further told the fans that his peer circle assumed he he would get a job and settle down. However, he explained through his profound words that he was always an artist. The rest of his poem read, "Kismat ko Thuga hai, Aur kya. Sabko laga ladka Naukri payega, Settle ho jayega, Kundali mein Vyapaar bhi tha…. Magar ladka toh andar se Kalakaar hi tha…"

This is not the first time the actor has penned down a note. He recently did so on November 14, when he wrote, "Kahan se hum hai aye Kyun poochte sawaal ye, Chehre kaise bhoole bhaale, Karte hum Bawaal hain, Kal ke hum Misaal hain."

He accompanied the inspiring lines with some pictures of himself, which gained heaps of love from his fans and followers.

Fans now look forward to seeing the actor take on a role opposite Sharvari Wagh in Bunty Aur Babli 2. The original Bunty aur Babli had Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. The film will get its theatrical release on November 19.

Image: Instagram/@siddhantchaturvedi