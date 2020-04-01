Siddhant Chaturvedi Reveals His First Poem Was Thrown Away By The Girl He Dedicated It To

Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi's fondness for writing poems is evident from his Instagram handle. In addition to his acting, he also gets lauded by his fans for the poems that he shares on his social media handles. However, the actor recently revealed that his first-ever poem received a thumbs down from the girl it was dedicated too.

Siddhant talks about his first-ever poem being thrown away by the girl he wrote for

Siddhant Chaturvedi recently gave an interview with an online portal. During the interview, Chaturvedi revealed that he wrote his first-ever poem for a girl that he had a crush on. However, his poem was not received well by the girl it was dedicated to, as she figured out that it was not an entirely an original poem.

The actor stated that his first-ever poem for the girl he liked was inspired by William Wordsworth's poem I Wandered Lonely As A Cloud, also widely known as Daffodils. The Gully Boy actor further added that the girl somehow figured out that it was not entirely an original poem, so she threw it away calling him a copycat.

After delivering exceptional performance in the Zoya Akhtar directorial, Siddhant Chaturvedi has become popular in Bollywood. On the career front, Chaturvedi has a couple of movies in his kitty including the sequel of the iconic Bollywood film Bunty Aur Babli. He will star alongside Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Sharvari Wagh in this Varun Sharma directorial.

Moreover, he will also share the screen space with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday for the first time in Shakun Batra's upcoming domestic noir which remains untitled as of yet.

