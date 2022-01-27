Siddhant Chaturvedi Talks About The Similarity Between Working With Deepika & Ranveer

Siddhant Chaturvedi is currently gearing up for the release of his next movie Gehraiyaan with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. Siddhant is the main protagonist in the movie and will be seen romancing Deepika and Ananya at the same time. Chaturvedi, who has also worked with Padukone's husband Ranveer Singh in the movie Gully Boy, opened up about working with both Deepika and Ranveer and shared the similarity between them.

Siddhant Chaturvedi talks about working with Deepika and Ranveer

Siddhant Chaturvedi rose to prominence through the movie Gully Boy where he played the role of MC Sher alongside Ranveer Singh. The actor will now be romancing Deepika Padukone in the upcoming drama movie Gehraiyaan. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Siddhant opened up about working with both Deepika and Ranveer and said that the two are very similar when it comes to their profession.

The Bunty Aur Bubly 2 actor said Deepika and Ranveer have different personalities but when it comes to their craft, the two have the same level of decision-making and are very disciplined. Siddhant spoke about the moment when he met Ranveer for the first time and said," I was reading with him and it was not Ranveer Singh, I could feel that he’s just a boy who is trying to get into the skin of Murad. The first time I met Deepika, she was not Deepika." Chaturvedi explained Deepika seemed like a girl on the first day of school with her highlighter and box of pens.

More about Gehraiyaan

The movie has been helmed by director Shakun Batra and features an ensemble cast of Padukone along with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in lead roles. Gehraiyaan will see Padukone playing the role of Alisha Khanna, 30, who is unhappy in her six-year-long relationship that has grown monotonous. Her career has also hit a roadblock and as she tries to bond with her cousin Tia played by Panday, she meets her fiance Zain played by Chaturvedi. Alisha and Zain begin an affair behind Tia's back. The film is scheduled to premiere on February 11, 2022, on Amazon Prime Video. Watch the trailer below-

Image: Instagram/@siddhantchaturvedi