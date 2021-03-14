Siddhant Chaturvedi Tests Positive For COVID-19; Actor Confirms He Is 'self-quarantining'

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under home quarantine. The Gully Boy star took to Instagram late Saturday night and informed his fans that he is following protocols listed by his doctors.

The 27-year-old actor returned to the city last month after shooting for the horror-comedy Bhoot Police in Udaipur, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. Chaturvedi will be next seen in filmmaker Shakun Batra's untitled project and the sequel of Bunty Aur Babli.

A few days ago, he announced another project, an action film titled Yudhra, also featuring Malavika Mohanan. The film is slated to release in summer 2022. The film promises a good dose of action and romance and presents Chaturvedi in a deadly and ruthless avatar that he was never been seen before. Yudhra’s cast also includes Raghav Juyal in a prominent role. The director of the film, Ravi Udyawar who directed Mom, said: “He is ruthless, he is invincible, he is Yudhra.”

On Saturday, Mumbai recorded 1,709 fresh COVID-19 cases. According to the state health department, Mumbai's COVID-19 tally increased to 3,41,999 while five more fatalities took the toll to 11,528.

(With PTI inputs)

