Siddhant Chaturvedi To Nikki Tamboli; Stars Who Are Presently Struggling From COVID-19

The ongoing pandemic has been affecting thousands of people on a daily basis. Despite the vaccination drive, the COVID-19 wave is still persisting in India. Several stars have also tested positive in recent times. Here's a look at all the stars who've tested COVID-19 positive and are currently under self-isolation.

Stars who are currently struggling from COVID-19

Nikki Tamboli

Nikki Tamboli tested positive for the virus on March 19. The actor took to Instagram to inform that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to her Instagram handle, Nikki wrote, “I have been tested COVID positive early this morning”. She added, “I am self quarantined, and taking all the precautionary measures and medications on my doctor’s advice”. Nikki also went on to, “request all the people I have come in contact with within these past few days to get tested too”. She further said, “I will forever be grateful for all your love and support”. The actor concluded by saying, “Please be safe, wear your mask always, sanitize your hands regularly and maintain social distancing. Love and light”. Take a look at the post below.

Priya Bapat

Priya Bapat and Umesh Kamat tested positive on March 18. The duo are self-isolating. Both Priya and Umesh took to their respective social media accounts to inform their friends and followers about the same. “Unfortunately, Umesh I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are in self-quarantine at home. We are taking all the necessary medications and precautions. Following all the guidelines. Please those who came in contact with us, in the last one week get tested or isolate yourself,” reads the official statement.

Satish Kaushik

On March 17, Satish Kaushik took to his Twitter handle to inform his fans that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He wrote, "Attention please!! I have been tested Covid positive. I would request everyone to get tested, who came in contact with me in the last few days. I am home quarantined. Your love, best wishes & blessings will help. Thanks." Colleagues from the film industry including Anupam Kher, Hiten Tejwani, Anup Soni, Tusshar Kapoor, and others also wished Kaushik a speedy recovery.

Ranbir Kapoor

On March 9, 2021, it was confirmed that actor Ranbir Kapoor has tested positive for COVID-19. The news was shared by the actor’s mother Neetu Kapoor on social media, wherein friends and family members have wished for Ranbir’s speedy recovery and sent away best wishes. Neetu Kapoor shared a picture of her son and wrote, “Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions”.

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Chaturvedi took to his official Instagram handle to share the news of him testing positive for COVID-19. The actor wrote, "Thank you all for all your concern. Confirming that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I'm feeling fine at this time and self quarantining at home," Chaturvedi wrote. "Being positive and tackling this head on" he added. The actor has returned last month from Udaipur after wrapping up the shoot of his upcoming movie, Phone Bhoot. The movie stars Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter in lead roles.

Promo Image Source: Nikki Tamboli/Priya Bapat/Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

