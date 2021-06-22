Siddhant Chaturvedi Treats Fans With 'Dhoop' Acoustic Cover On 'World Music Day'; Watch

On the occasion of World Music Day 2021, Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi released an acoustic cover of his and his "musical motivator" DAWgeek's song, titled Dhoop, on Instagram. On Monday, the Inside Edge actor took to his Instagram handle to share a video of himself and his DJ friend crooning the heartwarming lyrics of the "soothing" track. Along with dropping their Dhoop cover on World Music Day, Siddhant raised a toast to "more music", "hope" and "joy".

Siddhant Chaturvedi has "some Dhoop for your ears"

While the performance of Siddhant Chaturvedi in Gully Boy received immense love from film critics and the masses alike, the 28-year-old has been winning netizens' hearts with his musical abilities on social media. On June 21, i.e. World Music Day, also popularly known as "Fete de la musique", the Life Sahi Hai actor treated his fans with an acoustic cover of his friend DAWgeek's emotional song, Dhoop, which also featured him. Although, Siddhant didn't join the music composer-singer in singing the track, it boasted of a small segment of lyrics by the fan-favourite MC Sher.

Along with posting a video of himself and DAWgeek performing Dhoop by the balcony at a sea-facing apartment, Siddhant Chaturvedi captioned the post, "Some Dhoop for your ears. Happy #WorldMusicDay brother @dawgeek". He also added, "Here’s a soothing acoustic cover of our song #Dhoop by my musical motivator and the most patient Sur-Taal Guru @dawgeek". Siddhant concluded his note by writing, "Cheers to more music, hope and joy".

Check out Siddhant Chaturvedi's Instagram post below:

Soon after his video surfaced on social media, ardent fans, along with DAWgeek, flocked to the comment section of his IG post to lavish the actor with heaps of compliments. His collaborator expressed writing, "That is SO SWEET of you, made my day. Thank you for this. Your determination while creating with me is a sign of a true artist that you are. Happy #WorldMusicDay". Furthermore, netizens were also all praises about the Dhoop cover. While one user wrote, "The dhoop that we want when it’s a raining day outside #WorldMusicDay", another gushed, "so soothing".

Take a look at some more reactions here:

IMAGE: SIDDHANT CHATURVEDI'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.