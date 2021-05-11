Siddhant Chaturvedi Twists 'Runaway' Challenge; Says, 'my Brain’s A Weird Place'

Social media trends are often followed by many Bollywood celebrities. One such trend, Runaway by Aurora has been surfacing over the internet for the past few weeks. The trend follows a video with a filter of silhouette stills on the song Runaway. The internet is flooded with the trend. However, Siddhant Chaturvedi has a twist for the trend as he uploaded it on Instagram.

Siddhant Chaturvedi follows the Runaway trend

Siddhant Chaturvedi took to his Instagram handle to share a reel video in which he gave the Runaway trend a twist. At the beginning of the video, Siddhant sat on the window of his gym. In the background, the song Runaway was being played. He jumped in the air as the filter made a silhouette image out of it. The video paused there and zoomed in. It immediately shifted to the music video of the song Main Chali Main Chali from the film Padosan. Following the funny twist, Siddhant Chaturvedi called it a 'different vibe' and wrote, "My brain’s a weird place.🙇🏻‍♂️ ⚠️Warning: You might not be able to Unhear this." in his caption.

Followers could not stop themselves from laughing at Siddhant Chaturvedi's latest video. Actor Ishaan Khatter wrote, "Bahahahahaha 😂" in the comment section, while choreographer Rahul Shetty called Siddhant crazy. Here's how several celebrities reacted to Siddhant Chaturvedi's video.

Siddhant Chaturvedi celebrates International Dance Day with a twist

Siddhant Chaturvedi shares his birthday with International Dance Day every year. He uploaded a reel video on his Instagram as he celebrated the day. He danced on the song Something Just Like This in the video. However, apart from his dance moves, the video also had some twists as he added some graphics coordinated with his moves. Through his caption, the Gully Boy actor thanked his fans for the birthday wishes and wished them a happy International Dance Day. He wrote, "Thank you for all the wishes.🙏 Though this year I want something just like ...nothing big or fancy, just the simply joys of life back in everyone’s lives. Iss saal candles sabki Sehat aur Salamati ke naam 😚🎂 Also #happyinternationaldanceday".

