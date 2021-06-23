Siddhant Chaturvedi Wants To Get Cast In A 'High School Musical' Movie; Read

Siddhant Chaturvedi is often seen sharing pictures and videos from his personal life. The actor recently referred to the Disney movie series High School musical. He mentioned that he wanted to be part of the High School musical. Take a look at the reactions of his fans as they support the actor's wish.

Siddhanth Chaturvedi wants to get casted in High School Musical

Siddhant recently mentioned High School Musical on his Instagram which featured Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens in the lead roles. Seems like the actor is a fan of the musical romantic comedy-drama film series. He took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of himself dressed in a casual peach T-shirt. He winked with his tongue out while posing for the picture. The actor mentioned that he wanted to get casted in a High School Musical movie. Take a look at the photo here.

Reactions to Siddhant Chaturvedi's Instagram post

As soon as Siddhant shared the photo, his fans commented with all things nice. Singer Jonita Gandhi mentioned that she wanted to get casted in the film too. Fans wrote that they would sign a petition to make this happen. Some female fans mentioned that they would want to get casted as Gabriella played by Vanessa in the film. A fan wrote that Troy Bolton played by Zac is shaking after reading this.

Image source: Siddhant Chaturvedi's Instagram

Image source: Siddhant Chaturvedi's Instagram

A fan wrote that the actor gave a Joshua Bassette vibe in the photo. Another mentioned that she wanted to get casted opposite him in the film. Other fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. Take a look at the comments on Siddhant Chaturvedi's High school musical photo.

A sneak peek into Siddhant Chaturvedi's Instagram

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, the actor shared an upside-down yoga pose on his Instagram. One can see his chiselled back in the picture after flexing for the yoga pose. The actor wrote, "Jisne bola Yoga se nahi hoga, kasam se life mein bohot Bhoga."

He also shared a picture of himself as he went shirtless. The actor had spent a few days in the mountains and one can see the serene mountains at the back. He wrote a Hindi poem in his caption which read, " Tu kyun Jata Sawaarta? Tu Ban atal Pahaad sa, Uss Nadi ki dhaar sa, Jo tham gai Shringaar sa, Jo beh gai, toh Baadh sa." Take a look at Siddhant Chaturvedi's photos here.

Siddhant Chaturvedi on the work front

Siddhant made his film debut as Shrikant Bhosle in Gully Boy. The Gully Boy cast featured Alia Bhatt in the lead role along with Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Raaz, Vijay Varma, and Amruta Subhash in supporting roles. The actor will soon be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2, where he will play Bunty. He will also appear in films such as Phone Bhoot and Yudhra.

Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi's Instagram/ Still from High School Musical

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.