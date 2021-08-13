Siddhant Chaturvedi Wraps Up Shakun Batra's Untitled Film, Posts A Hilarious Pic

Anticipating the name of his upcoming film, Siddhant Chaturvedi took to his Instagram account to announce the completion of the film. The actor chose a hilarious and unique to shared two pictures from the wrap-up day. The untitled film also features actors Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday.

Siddhant posted a screenshot of his lock screen on the story. In the posted story, the Gully Boy actor can be seen holding the film’s clapperboard. The words ‘It’s a wrap’ are written on the clapperboard. What makes this post hilarious is the fact that a message from Dharma Production 70 appears on the actor's lock screen. The message reads, ‘Ab toh Title rakhlo,’ in reference to the film not having a name yet.

With a first-time collaboration star cast, the film is one of the most awaited Bollywood films. Ananya Panday also shared the same picture with the clapperboard as Siddhant Chaturvedi and wrote, "Grateful for each and every one of you." She also mentioned that shooting the film was her ‘favourite experience ever.’ She accompanied the caption of her picture with teary-eyed and heart emoticons. Apart from this film, Panday will also be seen in Liger alongside Vijay Deverakonda. This film will mark the actor’s debut in the Telugu film industry.

Deepika Padukone also took to social media to share a collection of pictures of the cast and crew of the untitled film. She captioned the picture, "Love, Friendship and Memories for a Lifetime…" The actor’s co-stars headed to the comment section, as did fans from across the country. Ananya Panday commented on the picture, "Rula diya, I love you guys," while Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote, "Aasoon ke saath waali halki si muskaan. #Foreverness."

Padukone will next be seen in Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan. The film will be directed by Siddharth Anand and is set to release on Republic Day in 2023.

The star-studded upcoming film that is yet to be titled and helmed by Shakun Batra and will star a trio, who have never been seen on screen together. The film is slated to release in October and the final schedule of its shoot took place in Goa. The film will be produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

(Picture Credits: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Instagram)

