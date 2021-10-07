Siddhant Chaturvedi Wraps Portugal Schedule Of 'Yudhra'; Says 'Daddy’s Home'

Siddhant Chaturvedi recently concluded shooting for the Portugal schedule of his upcoming romantic action-thriller film Yudhra. The Gully Boy actor took to his Instagram account and posted a reel, in which he can be seen getting up from his bed and rushing towards a beach to work out. The film, which is being bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Entertainment, went on floors in August.

Flaunting his chiselled physique and workout stunts, Siddhant marked his return to India by stating 'Daddy's home'. Alongside Siddhant, the Ravi Udyawar directorial also stars Malavika Mohanan in the female lead. Apart from Yudhra, Chaturvedi has several films in his pipeline, including the Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav starrer Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, the teaser and new poster of which was released recently.

Siddhant Chaturvedi wraps Yudhra's Portugal schedule

Taking to his Instagram handle recently, the actor uploaded a 25-second reel titled 'Yudhra in making', in which one can see him jumping out of the bed as the alarm ticks off and then heading towards a beach, clad in a blue vest, denim shorts and red shoes. He then indulges in an intense workout near the beach, putting his skills on display. For the caption, he wrote," Daddy’s home.

#PortugalWrap #Yudhra 💥🍭 @excelmovies @raviudyawar @malavikamohanan_ @ozajay Shot & edited by @abhishek4reel". Take a look.

Apart from Yudhra, the Gully Boy's MC Sher will be seen in two other projects bankrolled by the Excel Entertainment banner, namely, supernatural-comedy Phone Bhoot, in which Chaturvedi will share screen space with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter as well as Kho Gaye Hum Kahan which includes Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav helming important roles.

Marking Ananya and Siddhant's second collaboration is Shakun Batra's untitled film that also stars Deepika Padukone in lead. Helmed by debutante director Arjun Varain Singh, the film is touted to be a 'digital age' story revolving around three friends in the city of Bombay. Chaturvedi will also star in YRF's Bunty Aur Babli 2 as well as Phone Bhoot alongside Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. Penned by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, Phone Booth marks the first-ever collaboration of the leading trio.

