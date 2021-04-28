Siddhant Chaturvedi's Birthday: Take A Quiz To See If You Know The 'Gully Boy' Star

Siddhant Chaturvedi is an Indian actor and rapper who was born on April 29, 1993. From 2017 to 2019, he appeared as a teen cricketer in the Prime Video web series Inside Edge, and in the musical drama Gully Boy, he played a street rapper who helped Ranveer Singh's protagonist character to achieve his dreams. For his role in Gully Boy, he received widespread acclaim as well as awards and nomination. On Siddhant Chaturvedi’s birthday, take Siddhant Chaturvedi’s quiz to see how well you know the actor whilst also learning more about him. Take the quiz below.

Siddhant Chaturvedi’s quiz

1. In which Indian state was Siddhant Chaturvedi born?

a. Madhya Pradesh

b. Uttarakhand

c. Uttar Pradesh

d. West Bengal

2. What did Siddhant Chaturvedi train to be in college?

a. A singer

b. A chattered accountant

c. A rapper

d. An actor

3. Where did Siddhant Chaturvedi get his first taste of acting?

a. College

b. Theatre

c. As a child actor

d. In a web series

4. Which sitcom marked Siddhant Chaturvedi’s debut on screen?

a. Inside Edge

b. Life Sahi Hai

c. Yaariyan

d. Rishtey

5. What was the Prime Video series Inside Edge inspired by?

a. Indian Premier League

b. ICC World Cup

c. The Olympics

d. T20

6. What was Siddhant Chaturvedi’s name in the film Gully Boy?

a. MC Cher

b. MS Sher

c. MC Sher

d. M Sher

7. How many awards has Siddhant Chaturvedi received to date?

a. Five

b. One

c. Three

d. Four

8. What award did Siddhant Chaturvedi win for his role in Gully Boy?

a. Filmfare Best Male Debut

b. Filmfare Best Rapper

c. Stardust Best Supporting Actor

d. Filmfare Best Supporting Actor

9. In which of Siddhant Chaturvedi’s movies will the actor be seen starring opposite Rani Mukherji?

a. Bunty Aur Babli 2

b. Phone Bhoot

c. Dil Ki Awaaz

d. Yudhra

10. Who is Siddhant Chaturvedi going to be seen opposite in Shakun Batra’s next romantic drama?

a. Ananya Pandey

b. Katrina Kaif

c. Alia Bhatt

d. Tara Sutaria

ANSWERS:

1. Uttar Pradesh

2. A chattered accountant

3. Theatre

4. Life Sahi Hai

5. Indian Premier League

6. MC Sher

7. Five

8. Filmfare for Best Supporting Actor

9. Bunty Aur Bubli 2

10. Ananya Pandey