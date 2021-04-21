Siddhant Chaturvedi's Thoughts On 'guzarti Ambulance': 'Ek Khayaal Aya, Socha Share Karu'

On Instagram, actor Siddhant Chaturvedi posted a video of himself narrating a poem he wrote. During the recent spike in coronavirus cases, he mentioned the constant noise of ambulance vans. In the midst of the medical turmoil caused by the pandemic, Siddhant's poem also spoke about arranging vacations, even as many people around the world struggle with a shortage of hospital beds. Read on to know what the poem said.

Siddhant Chaturvedi pens a poem as he hears an ambulance pass

The poem, on Siddhant Chaturvedi's Instagram, read something like this, “Khidki pe baithate hi fir wahi guzarti hain ambulance ki awaazein, har second jaise koi apna aakhiri saansein le raha ho. Dil thoda sehem to jata hai, kahi wo guzarte insan ko hi apna kehna ho. Pichle saal ki tarah wo hausla is saal shayad qayam hi na ho, kyuki jeet ke pehle jo humne jashn manaya tha, is baar jashn manane ki koi wajah bhi na ho (The moment I sit near the window, I can only hear sirens of the ambulance passing by, as if a loved one is counting his last breaths. The heart gets scared. We may not find the courage that we had last year. We celebrated ahead of the victory, perhaps we may not find a reason to celebrate this time)."

He continued by saying, “Sochta hu kya karein, baithe baithe ghar pe chalo almaari sajaate hain ya fir kahi badhiya si jagah chutti manate hain. In ghatati saanso se door kahi aur, hum apni saansein churate hain. Rozana badhte bistar ki maango se bifkra ho ke hum apni chaadar failaate hain. Online ticket katayien, kapde mangayein, suitcase nikalein par khidki pe baithate hi fir wahi ambulance ki awaazein. Aisa lagta hai jaise koi apna, dil thoda sehem to jaata hai kyuki us ambulance ka rasta mere ghar ke neeche se ho ke jata hai (What should I do? Sitting idle at home, should I rearrange my wardrobe? Or go on a holiday to find some life, away from this fight to stay alive? I think of getting an online ticket, buying some clothes, but again, I can only hear ambulances when I sit near the window. I get scared because the ambulance also crossed my home)."