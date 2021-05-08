Siddhant Chaturvedi's Witty Take On Social Distancing: Don't See People In My Dreams Even

Siddhant Chaturvedi often surprises his fans by sharing a dance video or a video of him singing in his social media handles. Siddhant Chaturvedi recently shared a picture on his Instagram with a witty caption about the current situation. Check out Siddhant Chaturvedi's Instagram post about social distancing and dreams.

Siddhant's Instagram post about dreams

Siddhant Chaturvedi shared a picture of him sitting in a field under the stars. The actor candidly posed for a picture and was dressed in black ensembles. He completed his ook with a pair of white shoes. The caption for the dreamy picture read, “I don’t see people even in my dreams anymore. “Mere Khayalon ki Malika” toh door ki baat hai 🙇🏻‍♂️#socialdistancing”(sic).

Siddhant Chaturvedi's caption impressed a lot of people on the internet, and they left comments praising him. A user wrote, 'Wow 😍that's deep' and another wrote, 'Wise boy😍😍'. One of his followers left a hilarious caption, 'What about some khayali pulaav😁',(sic) in the comment section. An Instagram user also praised him in the comment section and wrote, "How beautiful this man can get ❤❤✨"(sic).

On the work front, Siddhant Chaturvedi has a bunch of films waiting to be released. He made his debut with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy. His upcoming films include Bunty Aur Babli 2, Phone Bhoot, Yudhra and Shakun Batra’s Untitled film. His film Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a sequel to the original film which released in 2005. It also stars Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Sharvari Wagh, along with Siddhant. The actor has also completed the shooting for Shakun Batra’s next film, but the title is yet to be announced. His films Phone Bhooot and Yudhra’s shooting has been halted due to the second wave of Covid-19.

IMAGE: SIDDHANT CHATURVEDI'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.