Siddhant Kapoor Has A Lovely Birthday Wish For Mom Shivangi Kapoor, Calls Her 'my Life'

Shraddha Kapoor and Siddhant Kapoor's beloved mother, Shivangi Kapoor has turned a year older on March 12. To wish his mom on her birthday, Siddhant penned a heartwarming note for the former Bollywood actor on his Instagram handle by referring to her as his "life". Earlier today, the Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship actor shared a lovely photograph with Shivangi to wish her on her special day.

Siddhant Kapoor has a sweet birthday wish for mom Shivangi Kapoor

The Kismet actor Shivangi Kapoor rings in her 57th birthday today, i.e. March 12. Thus, the very first member of her family to wish her on social media was her son, Siddhant Kapoor. Earlier this morning, the 36-year-old took to his Instagram handle to share an adorable selfie with his mother. In the picture posted by him, the mother-son duo was all smiles for the camera as they twinned in sky-blue outfits.

While Siddhant rocked a blue sherwani with intricate embroidery details and a classic pair of sunglasses, Shivangi looked nothing less than gorgeous in blue ethnic wear with golden embellishments. Sharing the picture on his Instagram handle, the Paltan actor wrote, "Haaaaaaappppppppppyyyyyyyyy birrrrrrrrttttthhhhhhdaaaayyyyy to the person I wanna be all my life .... my life. My heart, my precious. My mommy I O U (sic)".

Check out Siddhant Kapoor's Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, after starring alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in Bhoot – Part One, Siddhant Kapoor is all set to share the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in director Rumi Jaffery's upcoming film, Chehre. The film is a mystery thriller that also stars Krystle D'Souza, Annu Kapoor, Dhritiman Chatterjee and Raghubir Yadav in key roles. Yesterday, the film made headlines after the makers dropped the official teaser of Chehre on Saregama Music's YouTube channel.

Ahead of the film's teaser release, Siddhant Kapoor had unveiled the latest poster of Chehre on his Instagram handle to announce its release date. The film will hit the silver screen on April 9, 2021. Along with releasing the new poster, Siddhant wrote, "Chand Chehre, hazaaron raaz. Har chehra kuch kehta hai aur bohot kuch chupata hai. Uncover their real #Chehre in cinemas on 30th April 2021."

Take a look: