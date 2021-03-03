Siddhant Kapoor Shares A 'tanned And Red' Selfie, Fans All Hearts

Siddhant Kapoor took to social media to treat fans to a rather uncommon selfie. The actor posted an image of himself sporting a tan. He even mentioned it in his caption and fans found the picture to be quite amusing. They reacted to the image shared by the actor and praised him for his good looks.

Siddhant Kapoor takes to social media to share his tanned look

Taking to Instagram a few hours ago, Siddhant Kapoor posted an image of himself wearing an elegant beach shirt with floral patterns all over it. The picture was distant due to the fact that Siddhant Kapoor had gotten himself a tan and thus looked quite dapper in the photograph. Sharing the selfie with fans on his social media timeline, the actor wrote Tanned and Red. Siddhant Kapoor did appear to sport a tan and have a red hint over his face which gave him a unique look. Fans however seemed to enjoy this look by the actor and reacted positively to this image. Fans posted hearts and several emojis on the post praising the actor for his good looks.

A couple of days back, Siddhant Kapoor had posted two such images that showed him enjoying his vacation with blue waters. In one such image uploaded, the actor can be seen posing with hands held high amid the water. The turquoise blue water and the shimmering clarity of the sun were evident in the image. Siddhant Kapoor seemed to be having a really good time out in the sun and thus fans too praised the actor for the stunning image. A while before that as well, the actor posted a mesmerising picture of his holiday destination. The beautiful scenery and the walking path featured in the image gave major goals to fans who loved the picture he shared on his timeline. The actor tried to capture the beauty of the place in a wonderful panoramic shot that extended from one end to the other. The fans have since then been reacting positively to his posts and have been praising the actor for giving them major vacation vibes through his amazing posts on social media.

