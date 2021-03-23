Siddhant Kapoor Unveils His Intense Look From Upcoming Film 'Chehre'; See Post

Siddhant Kapoor quite recently unveiled his look from the upcoming Emraan Hashmi-starrer, Chehre. As one will soon see in the post below, the Chehre cast member can be seen donning orthodox winter wear, much like most of the other actors who are a part of the Chehre cast list. In addition to the same, one can see that a candelabrum is in presence of him, for reasons best known to the makers of Siddhant Kapoor's next. The picture can be found below.

Siddhant Kapoor's Look from Chehre:

About Chehre:

Chehre tells the story of an ad agency executive and who lands at the house of an enigmatic figure after he survives in a seemingly near-fatal accident that happened right outside the his house during a dangerous snowstorm. It is soon revealed that the figure is a lawyer by profession, who entangles Hashmi's executive into a game of crime and punishment, which further leads to several sinister possibilities and outcomes. More details regarding Chehre plot will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available by either the actors or the makers of the same in the time to come.

About Siddhant Kapoor's previous projects:

On the work front, Sidhhant Kapoor was last seen in Yaaram, a 2019 romantic dramedy film that received mixed reviews from viewers and critics alike. Yaaram starred Ishita Raj Sharma, Prateik Babbar, and Anita Raj. The actor was also seen playing a pivotal role in JP Dutta’s comeback directorial, Paltan. Paltan featured the likes of Arjun Rampal, Harshvardhan Rane, Gurmeet Choudhary, and Sonu Sood. It was revealed only recently that he will be an important part of the Chehre plot. As far as details regarding his character or the function of the same in the story that is being bankrolled by Anand Pandit Productions is concerned, nothing has been revealed yet. One can expect the details regarding the same to be revealed soon. Chehre, which is a Rumi Jaffery directorial, will reportedly get a theatrical release on 30th April, 2021.