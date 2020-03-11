'Thappad' Actor Siddhant Karnick Breaks Silence After He And Megha Gupta Get Divorced

'No marriage is easy', said 'Thappad' actor Siddhant Karnick who recently got divorced from actor Megha Gupta after 4 years of marriage. The two tied the knot in 2016 and were living separately since March 2019.

Talking to a leading daily, Siddhant said that they ran out of patience in their marriage. He summarised his marriage with Megha saying 'peace of mind' is of utmost importance and they didn't get that when they were together. Karnick also said that they went for couple's therapy and even thought of living separately in the hope that things will work out but unfortunately it didn't.

Siddhant confessed that they were great together and traveled a lot with some beautiful memories to cherish but there was so much more that they were looking for and hence decided to separate. Talking about his divorce, Siddhant said that it wasn't ugly because they decided to separate when they still had love between them and that is why the mutual respect for each other helped them sail through this period.

Siddhant concluded that he is in a relationship with himself now and is having a good time. He said he somehow lost his own space and identity being in a marriage and is currently enjoying his own company.

Meanwhile, Megha Gupta hasn't commented on this yet.

