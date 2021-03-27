Siddhanth Chaturvedi Sweats It Out In Gym To Regain Fitness Post COVID Recovery; Watch

Actor Sidhant Chaturvedi who was diagnosed with the coronavirus infection a couple of days back, has started preparing for his upcoming film Yudhra. He took to Instagram and shared a video where he can be seen working hard on his body to regain the fitness and strength that he had lost after contracting the virus. Apart from sharing the video, the actor penned an inspiring note about pushing his stamina to achieve success.

Siddhant Chaturvedi attempts to regain fitness post COVID recovery

The actor who was earlier shooting for Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter, can be seen delicately sweating it out in the gym to get back in shape. From trying pushups to abs, to heavy weight lifting, Siddhanth is seen doing everything to get that perfect motivation for his role. "Motivation khud hi se lena chahiye, Doosarey toh bas Complex dete hain. Covid ke baad, haalat khasta hai. Par Koi baat nahi veerey, Phir se kar ke dikhayenge," he captioned the post. The actor is preparing for his next film Yudhra where he will be seen opposite Malavika Mohanan & Raghav Juyal. The film directed by Ravi Udyawar will witness a summer 2022 release.



Earlier, the actor had also shared a glimpse of his character in the film with a video. The action-packed video shows Siddhant in a never-seen-before avatar. The video has Siddhant as the angry young man while his co-star Malavika appears to be a damsel in distress. Yudhra, which marks Siddhant and Malavika’s first project together. Recently, the actor gave a health update to his Instagram after testing positive for COVID-19. He shared a picture, in which he can be seen resting on a bed while covering half of his face and explained his delightful mood when he got to hear about the COVID vaccine and all his happiness came shuddering down after he contracted the virus.



Meanwhile, on the professional front, Siddhant has multiple upcoming releases lined-up in his kitty. He will be seen sharing the screen space with Ananya Panday and Deepika Padukone for Shakun Batra's yet-to-be-titled film. On the other hand, he will also be seen in the horror-comedy film, Phone Bhoot.



(Image credit: Instagram)