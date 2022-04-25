Siddhanth Chaturvedi Unleashes His Inner Poet In Latest Post; Navya Naveli Nanda Reacts

In just a span of a few years Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has strengthened his foothold in the industry and has managed to make a name for himself in the glamour world. His last release with Deepika Padukone garnered audiences' attention and the actor was applauded for his performance in the film.

With Siddhant Chaturvedi doing good on the professional front, on personal grounds, rumours suggest that the actor is dating Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. The two are often seen commenting on each other's posts sparking their relationship rumours. Recently, Siddhant Chaturvedi posted a bare-chested selfie, but what caught netizens' attention was Navya Naveli Nanda's reaction to the post.

Siddhant Chaturvedi shares a shirtless pic

On Monday, actor Siddhant Chaturvedi took to his Instagram handle and shared a mirror selfie where he is seen flaunting his chiselled physique. In the photo, the Gully Boy actor is seen donning a silver chain. Sharing the stunning picture, Siddhant penned a few poetic lines in the caption. He wrote "Aaj zada, kal hum kam the… Maine tumhe tab dekha tha, jab mujhe koi nahi dekhta tha, Aaj tum ho, aur main bhi yahan Aur ye nazrein hum pe, Aaj zada, Kal kam the…(Today more, tomorrow we less... I saw you then when no one used to see me, You are here today, and I am here too and these eyes on us, Today more, tomorrow less...)"

Here take a look at the post-

As soon as the picture came online netizens showered love on the post. One of the users wrote "Awesome 👍 look ❤️" another wrote "Love ur notes Sid☺️❤️", few fans also compared him with Shawn Mendes and wrote, "You look like Shawn Mendes in this pic." But what raised eyebrows was Navya Naveli Nanda who reacted by liking the picture.

Here take a look-

Siddhant Chaturvedi drops a candid pic

A few days back, Siddhant Chaturvedi dropped a candid picture of himself posing amidst the serene sunset in the mountains. In the photo, the actor is seen wearing a brown coloured shirt and grey jeans. Sharing the picture, Siddhant captioned the post as "There’s a bench on a hilltop somewhere, Waiting for our old age conversations…"

Here take a look-

While he received a lot of love from his fans on the post, the special comment that garnered all the attention was Navya Naveli's comment who dropped a smiling sun emoji on the actor's post.

Image: @siddhantchaturvedi/@navyananda/Instagram