Siddhanth Kapoor Wishes Priyaank Sharma On His Birthday, Shares Selfie With Him

Actor Siddhanth Kapoor recently took to Instagram to wish his cousin brother and actor Priyaank Sharma who turned 31 on Friday, February 5. The actor selfie with his brother who made his acting debut last year with Sab Kushal Mangal. Soon after Siddhanth posted his wish for Priyaank, his fans and followers followed the suit as well. They often share pictures with each other on social media.

Siddhanth Kapoor's Instagram post

In the post, Siddhanth can be seen clicking a selfie with Priyaank. He wore a white shirt along with a black jacket. He opted for the beard look. On the other hand, Priyaank was seen in yellow traditional wear as he posed with a wink. Siddhanth captioned his post by writing, "Happy birthday my brother." Take a look at the post as well as the comments by fans and followers below.

Priyaank Sharma's Instagram

Earlier, Priyaank shared a picture with his cousins, Siddhanth and Shraddha Kapoor. As the trio posed, Siddhant was seen in a shirt and pair of pants, whereas Shraddha was seen in a light blue dress and carried a sling bag. On the other hand, Priyaank was seen in a t-shirt and a pair of jeans. This picture was taken at Dhamaka Records launch. Dhamaka Records is a new music label, that has been formed by Producer Paras Mehta along with Padmini Kolhapure and Priyaank Sharma. It was launched by Shraddha Kapoor during Padmini’s birthday party. Fans were in awe of the siblings and expressed their love for them in the comments section.

On Siddhanth’s birthday, Priyaank also shared a birthday wish for the actor. He shared a monochrome picture of Siddhanth in which he can be seen posing in semi-formal attire with sunglasses on. He captioned his post by writing, "Happy bday my brotwin!! Loveyaa bhaiyzzz".

On March 3, 2020, Priyaank took to Instagram to share a birthday post for his beloved sister, Shraddha. He shared a selfie making a weird face while Shraddha flashed a sweet smile. He captioned his post saying, "Happiest bday my bubu."

More about Siddhanth Kapoor and Priyaank Sharma

Siddhanth Kapoor started his career by working as an assistant director in various films such as Bhool Bhulaiya, Bhagam Bhag, Chup Chup Ke and Dhol. Later, he started his acting career in Sanjay Gupta's crime film Shootout at Wadala in 2013. He was also seen in Anurag Kashyap's psychological thriller film Ugly. On the other hand, Priyaank started his career in Bollywood as an assistant to Rajkumar Santoshi in Phata Poster Nikla Hero in 2013 and made his acting debut in 2020 comedy film Sab Kushal Mangal.

