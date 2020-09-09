15 Years Of 'Salaam Namaste': Sidharth Anand Calls His Debut Flick ‘ahead Of Its Time’

Filmmaker Siddharth Anand has gone on to become one of the most successful young filmmakers in India today. The writer and director helmed the Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan starrer War last year which was the biggest grossing film of the year.

Sidharth’s debut movie, Salaam Namaste which was released in the year 2005 recently ticked 15 years, and on this occasion, the filmmaker spoke extensively about the movie. The movie starred Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta in the lead roles. It revolved around a couple who embark on a live-in relationship.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan's Most Memorable Songs With Kareena Kapoor You Must Check Out

Siddharth Anand on 'Salaam Namaste'

I think Salaam Namaste was dealing with an issue which was taboo or not spoken about but very much prevalent whether in India or with Indians outside. It felt like it's ahead of its time, but the thing is that there was no deliberate attempt to do something that is scandalous or trying to do something different. I also felt it once the film was releasing and we promoted it about live-in relationships, that is when it actually hit me that we were dealing with something which is very new.

Siddharth Anand on the 'living relationship' as the concept of the movie

I never attempted this to do something different or new. It was just something like, ya they are sharing the rent, and now they have started seeing each other, so they are going to move from 2 rooms to 1 room. That's living in. So, it was organic, nothing to be scandalous about, that I wanted to do something new and cool. It was very organic and that is where I think we scored. We didn't try too hard and it wasn't in your face. That is why it started a very important conversation in our society about Indians living in without getting married.

Sidharth also completes 19 years of a successful collaboration with YRF

On this, the filmmaker revealed that : ‘With Salaam Namaste now it's been 15 years of my journey as a director. My journey with YRF is longer, I started working with YRF in 2001. So, it's going to be 20 years that I'll be working with YRF. People say it's like a family, home banner, everyone says that, but it is so true. I think it stems from the top, Yashji and Adi and Uday, how they make you feel, they make you feel one. They make you feel equal. That's what I felt when I came in 2001. I was actually taken aback with the kind of equality as an assistant. I was an assistant and the kind of equality that we had; like Adi used to take us for lunches on Saturdays. I mean we were assistants, we look up to Adi who is like God of Indian cinema, who's made the biggest Indian blockbusters and he was aspirational for us.’

The movie Salaam Namaste also starred Javed Jaffrey, Arshad Warsi, and Jugal Hansraj in the lead roles. It marked Saif and Preity’s fourth movie together. The movie proved to be one of the biggest hits of the year 2005.



Story credits: PR agency of Sidharth Anand

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.