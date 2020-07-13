Siddharth Chopra's Girlfriend Neelam Shares Sweetest Memories & Wishes On His Birthday

Priyanka Chopra's younger brother Siddharth rang in his 31st birthday on Sunday and wishes from his near and dear ones have been pouring on social media through comments on the actor's post. However, one of the sweetest posts for Siddharth is one by his girlfriend Neelam Upadhyaya. She shared a few candid pictures of herself with Siddharth and a few of his throwback pics and captioned it by calling him a "blessing".

Neelam wrote, "I’m so grateful for you and all that you do. I love and appreciate our nights in, stuffing our mouths with lays, watching some crappy show (that I want to watch and you have no choice ðŸ˜…), as much as I love going out for meals and drives and exploring new places with you. Thank you for always making sure I’m warm enough, taking me to new places, being your usual thoughtful self and always motivating me to be the best possible version of myself."

While many of their followers have liked the pictures and the caption, Priyanka and Siddharth's cousin Meera Chopra, who is also an actor, called the couple "Cuties!!" in her comment on the post. Neelam Upadhyaya also shared a precious childhood picture of Siddharth in which he can be seen with his mother Madhu and sister Priyanka.

Priyanka Chopra’s brother, Siddharth Chopra created a stir last year at Ambani’s Ganesh Chaturthi function. He was spotted with Neelam Upadhyaya, who is a well-known actor from the South Indian film industry. Siddharth had also shared a throwback picture with her which sparked rumours about their alleged relationship.

Who is Neelam Upadhyaya?

Neelam Upadhyaya has appeared in "Seivathu Sariye" in 2010 but unfortunately, the film was shelved later. She was later seen in MTV's Style Check and made her acting debut with the Telugu film, Mr. 7 (2012), and then also featured in the first 3D Telugu film with Action 3D (2013). She has also acted in two Tamil films, Unnodu Oru Naal (2013) and a supernatural film, Om Shanthi Om (2015).

