Siddharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: Kangana Ranaut Says Couple Looks Divine Together

Kangana Ranaut on her Instagram Story has seemingly confirmed Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding. Sharing a video of the couple from their Shershaah promotions, Kangana wrote, "How delightful is this couple... rarely we see genuine love in movie industry... they look divine together."

The couple is said to be tying the knot on February 6 at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer.

Check out a screenshot of the Queen actor's Instagram Story below:

Earlier on Friday, celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nagda also hinted a big fat wedding by sharing a couple of pictures of herself from the Mumbai airport and using the hashtag - Big Fat Indian Wedding and Calling Rajasthan.

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who reportedly met at the wrap party of Lust Stories in 2018, will likely tie the knot on February 6. The couple, who starred together in the 2021 film Shershaah, has been said to be dating for a while now.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani never confirmed their relationship, neither have they officially announced their wedding. However, if rumours are to be believed, the couple will marry at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer.

It is also rumoured that the couple will wear Manish Malhotra for their big day and celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor and Ram Charan will attend the couple's wedding.

A few reports also suggest that the couple will be hosting two different wedding receptions in Delhi and Mumbai after their marriage on February 6.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani made their relationship Instagram official on the former's birthday on January 16. The couple also rang in the New Year together in Dubai along with their other friends from the industry including Manish Malhotra.