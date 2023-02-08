Siddharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: Meet Team Behind Actress’s Bridal Look

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot on February 7th, 2023. They both took to Instagram and shared pictures in their regal attires from the special day. The Sidharth-Kiara wedding was a fashionable affair, though not without a divine touch.

Makeup artist Lekha Gupta took to Instagram and revealed the team that made it happen for the gorgeous bride. While sharing the official wedding portrait of Sidharth and Kiara in an Instagram post, Lekha detailed that she was the mastermind behind the makeup. She further mentioned that Amit Kaur was responsible for styling Kiara's hair while Manish Malhotra overtook styling duties in collaboration with Chandi Prakesh and her team. The draping, Lekha informed, was done by Dolly Jain.

Lekha Gupta said in the caption:

Congratulations my dearest @kiaraaliaadvani and @sidmalhotra ... you guys are simply gorgeous ! Wish you a lifetime of love and happiness @ #makeupartist yours truly #hair @amitthakur_hair #styling @manishmalhotra05 #stylingteam @chandniprakash #draping by @dolly.jain #6 @thehouseontheclouds #kiaraadvani #sidmalhotra #kiaraliaadvani #siddharthmalhotra

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding look

Kiara Advani wore a bespoke Manish Malhotra lehenga shining in a modest empress rose colour, which ensured that all the focus goes to her. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra wore a dreamy and royal golden sherwani, also a creation of the ace designer. Manish Malhotra also revealed the influence of Roman architecture on their looks. Malhotra mentioned in an Instagram post that it was the fondness of Sidharth and Kiara for the city of Rome that inspired him to incorporate it in their wedding ensembles.

Sidharth Malhotra's Jaisalmer wedding came as a well-guarded surprise for many who weren't in the know. However, the newlyweds have been dating for the last few years, and have made headlines plenty of times after being spotted together by the paps on different occasions.