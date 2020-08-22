Sushant Case: Sidharth Pithani Lands In Mumbai, Goes To DRDO Guest House For CBI Quizzing

Siddharth Pithani on Saturday reached the DRDO guesthouse in Mumbai for questioning by CBI officials in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. The late Bollywood actor’s friend landed at the Mumbai airport and went straight to the DRDO office as the central probe agency took over the case.

Pithani is one of the key persons involved in the case as he was present at the crime scene on June 14. He claims to be the first one to find Sushant’s body hanging in the actor’s bedroom. Several conspiracies have been floating around him since the beginning of the investigation, amid which he had left the city.

CBI quizzes Mumbai police

As CBI investigates the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, its team reached the Bandra Police Station on Saturday. Sources informed that CBI questioned the Mumbai Police on why they did not approach another team of doctors or experts for a second opinion on the autopsy report of the late Bollywood actor. CBI team has also been informed by experts that vital information like time of death not mentioned in the autopsy report, say sources, adding that the central agency will also question the doctors who conducted the autopsy. Meanwhile, another team of the CBI reached Cooper Hospital on Saturday.

AIIMS team to reexamine autopsy report

A five-member medical board of forensic experts has been formed by the AIIMS to look into the autopsy files related to the late actor. This comes after CBI approached the hospital for assistance.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) approached the forensic department of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Friday for its medico-legal opinion in the case. In a letter to the premier medical institute, the central probe agency said it will provide the team of forensic experts with the necessary medical papers, post-mortem reports, videographs, and viscera reports at the earliest.

