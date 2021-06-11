Siddharth Pithani Seeks Bail Before Jail Term In NCB Probe Ends; Cites June 26 Wedding

Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani has applied for bail after his arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the drugs case linked to the late actor. Pithani cited his upcoming wedding on June 26 in his bail application. The bail hearing is scheduled to come up for hearing on June 16.

A special NDPS court in Mumbai has asked NCB to file a reply by June 16 on bail application filed by actor Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani.

Siddharth Pithani engagement

Pictures of his engagement had surfaced online last month. He had reportedly shared it on Instagram on May 14 with the caption, 'Just engaged💍 Journey into a new chapter. #telugubride.'

Pithani remanded to judicial custody

Pithani had been remanded to 14-day judicial custody on June 4. This was after his arrest from Hyderabad on May 26. Till then, he had been in NCB custody.

Pithani is being alleged to be part of a wider drug nexus, as per NCB sources. His data dump is said to have revealed details of his conversations with drug peddlers. Even some financial transactions allegedly for drugs are being probed by the agency.

As per sources, Pithani's interrogation led to names of Sushant’s staff members, cook Neeraj and domestic help Keshav. The duo too were then questioned for two days, with officials even taking Neeraj to an ‘undisclosed location’ during the probe.

Sushant’s bodyguard Sohail Sagar too was questioned for two days in a row. It was reported that lens could fall on other persons related to Sushant

He also dropped the name of Samuel Miranda, who had previously been arrested at the time Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty and other members of Sushant’s staff, like Dipesh Sawant had been arrested in the drugs case in September last year. They are all out on bail.

Sushant's death under mysterious circumstances is completing a year on June 14.

