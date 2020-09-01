Siddharth Pithani Tells CBI 'Rhea Shopped A Lot On Sushant's Card; Sold Household Items'

In a sensational revelation, Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate Siddarth Pithani has told the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that Rhea Chakraborty 'did a lot of shopping using the late actor's credit card' and that she even sold households items over a period of time.

Republic Media Network accessed Siddarth Pithani's first statement given to the CBI in which Sushant's flatmate told the investigative agency that the late actor had broken down when Pithani asked him about Rhea Chakraborty and reportedly told him that everyone had deserted him.

Pithani also told the CBI that Sushant's Bandra residence was moved into in December 2019 and that he got to know more about Rhea's on asking the house manager Samuel Miranda. Further, Pithani said that on inquiry he found that Rhea had been using Sushant's credit card to shop and that items from the home were sold slowly by her.

Pithani turns against Rhea

'When I asked about Rhea, Sushant started crying and said that everybody left me and I will be with you, I calmed him down. The house was taken in December 2019, I got to know through house manager Samuel Mirinda. When I inquired further, I got to know that Rhea Chakraborty does a lot of shopping using Sushant's credit card and household items were also being sold slowly', Pithani said to the CBI.

Pithani was earlier part of the confession to CBI regarding a team of IT experts being called in to Sushant's house shortly before his death to wipe all his digital devices and transfer the data to 8 hard drives. Dipesh and Samuel Miranda were others who confessed.

'Rhea indirectly linked with a smaller drug cartel'

Based on Siddharth Pithani’s revelations, CBI believes Rhea was indirectly linked with a drug cartel that caters to Bollywood clients and knows about its operation, sources informed Republic Media Network, adding that the quizzing of a person named Gaurav Arya will throw more light on this matter.

Sources also said that Rhea never used to procure the drugs and marijuana directly, and that Neeraj, Dipesh Sawant, Samuel Miranda and Keshav were tasked to do the job of procuring. The network of drug dealer 'Chinku Pathan' in South Bombay and another individual by the name “Immaa” operating in Andheri-Juhu are being probed.

On Friday, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) sources told Republic Media Network that Rhea Chakraborty and others "are just the tip of the iceberg". In a massive newsbreak, Republic TV has learned that the NCB's scope of the investigation is far larger.

Probe in Sushant case

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his house in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14. Initially, his death was claimed to be a suicide with Mumbai Police's autopsy report stating that there was no foul play. However, numerous lapses came to light as Republic TV investigated the case and Sushant's father filed the first FIR accusing Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for abetment of Suicide. Soon after, the Enforcement Directorate registered a case of money laundering and interrogated Rhea and other 4 people named in the FIR. ED's investigation unearthed a narcotics angle in the case, with the Narcotics Control Bureau registering another case in the matter, probing the drug nexus in Bollywood and particularly with Rhea and Sushant.

Previously, the Supreme Court gave a nod for a CBI probe in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput after massive demand for the same across the country. CBI team has pointed out procedural and technical lapses in Mumbai cops investigation and is also along with an AIIMS forensic team analysing the homicide angle. Republic TV's own newsbreaks have soundly challenged the suicide theory in the case, and also brought out deep inconsistencies and incongruencies in the accounts of the key players involved.

Republic had also earlier accessed bank details of Sushant Singh Rajput which showed that huge expenses had been borne by him for Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik. An ED note posted by Sushant Singh Rajput's family alleged that Rhea had worked closely with Samuel Miranda. In her interviews, Rhea has claimed that the spending was Sushant's will and that she hadn't siphoned off any money, especially not the Rs 15 crore as alleged by KK Singh.

