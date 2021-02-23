Siddharth quips on tip to identify 'bots or cockroaches' on Twitter; netizens divided

With social media playing an important role for people across ages, fake news, views and handles are often spoken about. While some artists have been probed over fake video views, fake handles had made headlines during the Sushant Singh Rajput case.With automated accounts allegedly being used for various initiatives, actor Siddharth had a quirky response, quipping on a tip on determining the bots.

READ: XQC Flustered By Bots During Twitch Recap Event: Check Out The XQC Issue Here

Siddharth jokes on tip to identify bots

Siddharth took to Twitter and wrote that if anyone had more than six numbers in their Twitter handle, it was a ‘bot or a cockroach.’ The Rang De Basanti star was confident that it worked 'every time’, urging his followers to give it a try.

If anyone has more than 6 numbers in their twitter handle, you know it's either a bot or a cockroach.



Go check for yourself. Works every time. — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) February 23, 2021

His next tweet seemed to give it away that he was only being witty. Siddharth added that it was ‘drive’ to make people get ‘better Twitter handles’, and to help them in ‘weeding out the bots and roaches. He also urged everyone to take his message in the ‘positive spirit of things.’

Siddharth also had a funny response by adding many numbers while concluding his message.

This is a drive to make people get better Twitter handles and help us weed out the bots and roaches. Please to take in the positive spirit of things. Yours, Siddharth 35282625574836368. — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) February 23, 2021

READ: CSGO Bots Removed: Bots Will No Longer Spawn In Classic Competitive And Wingman Modes

His post received mixed response. Some laughed over it and a few even got convinced with it. However, some users did not believe it to be true.

😂😂 — THUFAIL AHMED (@vetti_bhai) February 23, 2021

More power to you ✌️ — AnoopGangadharan (@ANOOPNPN) February 23, 2021

Thanks Siddhu! — ＰΞＳＳＩ (@iampessi) February 23, 2021

One netizen who had more than six numbers in his handle, asked if he was a ‘bot.’ Another felt that people were just too lazy to choose a name or a profile picture.

Not really ...some people are just lazy to choose a name or upload a profile picture 🙃 — Gubbu (@WeeboGubbu) February 23, 2021

so am i a bot?😅 — Amal (@Amal60948925) February 23, 2021

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Siddharth will be seen in movies like the Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2 this year. He is also making his Telugu comeback with the movie Maha Samudram.

READ: Daft Punk's Split: Siddharth Thanks Band From 'bottom Of His Heart' For Their Music

READ: Siddharth, GV Prakash Tweet In Support Of Farmers As Well-known Names Say '#IndiaTogether'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.