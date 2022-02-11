'Side A Side B' Netizens' Review: Praises Pour In For Indie Film Released On YouTube

T-Series is known for its big-budget music videos starring some of the top musicians of the country, and films with well-known stars as it went on to become the most-subscribed YouTube channel in the world. Luv Ranjan is known for his films involving youngsters around love and relationships, like the Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, but the movies are mounted on a big scale. In a break from their usual style, the production house-music label and the filmmaker have come together to back an indie film based on music, Side A Side B.

Apart from backing a lesser-known cast and crew, the makers have also been different in going for neither a theatrical release nor an Over-The-Top release, but releasing the film for free on YouTube. The initiative seemed to have impressed audiences as the film is being appreciated.

Side A Side B netizens' review

Side A Side B is a film created by a group of musicians, who filmed the experiences and musical performances on a moving train. The plot seemed to revolve around a couple, who sing songs while playing the guitar on the train. The sounds are not dubbed but shot in real-time during their journeys.



Not everything is perfect between the two, as they go through some tense conversations. This part of the characters' equations is then shown in the form of flashbacks.

Watch the full film here:

The one hour-18 minute film was praised by the netizens upon its release.

The comments section of the film was filled with comments like 'best movie', 'wonderful movie' and 'amazing.' One netizen termed it as the 'best piece' on YouTube while giving out a shoutout to the people associated with the film.

Side A Side B cast and crew details

Side a Side B has been written, directed, and produced by Sudhish Kamath. The caption that sums up the film is, "How do you break up with your soul mate? Try it with love & music," as shared by the filmmaker.

The film stars Rahul Rajkhowa, Shivranjani Singh in the lead roles, who also sing and play their songs. The movie also stars Sudeep Swaroop, who is also the music composer of the film. The lyrics have been penned by Raja Sen, Sudhish Kamath, Shivranjani Singh, and Nikita Agarwal

