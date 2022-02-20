Sidharth, Asha Parekh & More Celebs At Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards

Last Updated: 20th February, 2022 21:15 IST

Sidharth, who donned an all-black ensemble, looked dapper. The actor won Critics Best Actor for his role in 'Shershaah' at Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Satish Kaushik also made an appearace as he was spotted at the grand event. He wore a black shirt and grey couloured blazer which looked classic.

Ahan Shetty, who recently made his debut with the film Tadap, was also spotted at Dada Saheb Phalke Awards night. He was decked up in black suit paired with white shirt.

Indian singer, songwriter and actor Lucky Ali was clicked in a simple white kurta pyjama set. He was seen flaunting a smile as he made his way to the Dada Saheb Phalke International Awards.

Asha Parekh looked regal in an electric blue saree with heavy silver borders as she made an appearance at the event.

Sanya Malhotra stunned in a red-coloured embroided gown at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Awards. Keeping it minimal, she opted for a diamond choker set and tied her hair in a messy bun.

Former 'Roadies' host, Rannvijay Singh kept it simple yet classy in a blue-coloured buttoned jacket paired with beige pants. Brown shoes complimented the whole look.

Lara Dutta looked ravishing in a wine-coloured floor-length gown teamed up with a diamond jwellery. The beautiful gown has a deep neck-line with actor choosing to keep her hair flowing.

