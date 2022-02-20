Last Updated:

Sidharth, Asha Parekh & More Celebs At Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards

Asha Parekh, Lara Dutta, Lucky Ali, Sidharth Malhotra, Rannvijay Singh, Sanya Malhotra & more celebrities were spotted at the DPIFF 2022.

Written By
Swati Singh
Lara Dutta
1/11
Image: Varinder Chawla

Former Miss Universe Lara Dutta was spotted at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Awards, 2022 In Taj Lands End, Mumbai.

Lara Dutta
2/11
Image: Varinder Chawla

Lara Dutta looked ravishing in a wine-coloured floor-length gown teamed up with a diamond jwellery. The beautiful gown has a deep neck-line with actor choosing to keep her hair flowing.

Ranvijay Singh
3/11
Image: Varinder Chawla

Former 'Roadies' host, Rannvijay Singh kept it simple yet classy in a blue-coloured buttoned jacket paired with beige pants. Brown shoes complimented the whole look.

Sanya Malhotra
4/11
Image: Varinder Chawla

Sanya Malhotra stunned in a red-coloured embroided gown at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Awards. Keeping it minimal, she opted for a diamond choker set and tied her hair in a messy bun.

Asha Parekh
5/11
Image: Varinder Chawla

Asha Parekh looked regal in an electric blue saree with heavy silver borders as she made an appearance at the event. 

Lucky Ali
6/11
Image: Varinder Chawla

Indian singer, songwriter and actor Lucky Ali was clicked in a simple white kurta pyjama set. He was seen flaunting a smile as he made his way to the Dada Saheb Phalke International Awards.

Rohit Roy
7/11
Image: Varinder Chawla

Rohit Roy looked dapper in a dark grey Supari suit teamed up with black loafers.

Ahan Shetty
8/11
Image: Varinder Chawla

Ahan Shetty, who recently made his debut with the film Tadap, was also spotted at Dada Saheb Phalke Awards night. He was decked up in black suit paired with white shirt.

Satish Kaushik
9/11
Image: Varinder Chawla

Satish Kaushik also made an appearace as he was spotted at the grand event. He wore a black shirt and grey couloured blazer which looked classic. 

Raveena Tandon
10/11
Image: Varinder Chawla

Raveena Tandon stunned in a brown coloured saree and the Aranyak actor looked nothing less than a diva.

Sidharth Malhotra
11/11
Image: Varinder Chawla

Sidharth, who donned an all-black ensemble, looked dapper. The actor won Critics Best Actor for his role in 'Shershaah' at Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

