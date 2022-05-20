Sidharth-Kiara Quash Breakup Rumours; Share A Warm Hug At 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Screening

While rumours have been rife that all isn't well between lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, the duo recently proved otherwise at the recently held screening of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. A special screening of the Kartik Aaryan starrer was held in Mumbai, where notable celebrities including Sidharth Malhotra showed up to extend their support.

In the video making rounds on the internet, the duo is seen walking towards the exit as Sidharth congratulates Kartik and Kiara, with the Shershaah duo sharing a warm hug after that. The video has sent netizens gushing over the duo, with many lauding their adorable chemistry.

Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara share a cute moment at Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 screening

Many paparazzi handles have shared the video on Instagram, where the duo is seen surrounded by several people while being escorted towards the exit. Kiara looked stunning in a pink pantsuit, while Malhotra kept it casual and stylish in a black tracksuit and rounded his look with blue sneakers. Take a look.

Fans showered love on the couple by dropping comments like, "They both look adorable," "Sid Kiara hug," "Kiara totally in love with Sid, the way she look at him, her eyes on him only," among other things.

Earlier this year, BollywoodLife reported that the duo has parted ways as they fell out of love. A source told the publication that while many thought they were headed towards marriage, the couple seems to have taken the opposite road. "Sidharth and Kiara bonded very well and there was a time when many thought they'll end up getting hitched, however, fate decided otherwise. We wonder what went wrong between the couple and we hope they sort it out if there is any possibility," the source added.

More about Kiara Advani- Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

The Anees Bazmee directorial comes as a sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's spooky comedy film of the same name. Apart from Kartik and Kiara, the film stars Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav, Amar Upadhyay, and others in pivotal roles. The film hit theatres on Friday, May 20, clashing with Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal's much-awaited spy thriller Dhaakad.

(IMAGE: VARINDER CHAWLA)