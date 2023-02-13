Sidharth-Kiara Reception: Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur Pose Together Amid Dating Rumours

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday's pictures from newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding reception in Mumbai is going viral. The actors, who are rumoured to be dating each other, twinned in black at the party and posed together for a group picture shared by celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

In the picture, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur can be seen standing side-by-side as they pose with the newlywed couple and others from the film industry. The picture also featured Manish Malhotra and Kriti Sanon.

Check out a screenshot of Manish Malhotra's Instagram story below:

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday are rumoured to be dating each other for a while now. The rumoured couple were seen posing together during the many Bollywood Diwali parties last year. They have also been spotted together on various occasions. However, the actors have neither accepted or denied their dating rumours.