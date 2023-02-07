Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are officially married, according to ANI. The couple tied the knot at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on Tuesday. The Shershaah couple's wedding was attended by several celebrities including Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Juhi Chawla-Jay Mehta, Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal, Manish Malhotra, Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra among others.

Sidharth and Kiara married as per Hindu traditions with Band, Baja and Baraat. The pictures of the couple as husband and wife are yet to be shared. An official announcement of their union is awaited.

Earlier today, many pictures and videos from the couple's wedding venue went viral on social media. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding festivities reportedly began on February 5.

Check out a few videos from the couple's wedding preparations:

About Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani relationship

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani reportedly met at the wrap-up party of Lust Stories in 2018. They starred together in the 2021 film Shershaah. The couple, who never spoke about their relationship in public, made it Instagram official on Sidharth Malhotra's birthday in January this year.

Kiara Advani shared an adorable photo of herself with the actor. The two could be seen looking into each other's eyes.

According to reports, the couple will have two wedding receptions in Delhi and Mumbai, respectively.