Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani Planning To Have 'intimate' Wedding In 2023: Report

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani may soon take their relationship to the next level as recent reports suggested they are planning to get married in 2023. The Shershaah duo, who often grab attention with their public outings and special mentions to each other, has reportedly reached the stage of tying the knot after dating for a long time.

A report in Bollywood Life claimed that Sidharth and Kiara are likely to get hitched by April 2023 in an intimate ceremony with their close friends and family in attendance. The ceremony will take place at Malhotra's Delhi residence and is to be followed by a reception.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Adani planning an 'intimate' wedding in 2023

The outlet quoted a source saying, "Sidharth and Kiara are out in open about their relationship because they are just sure about each other. The couple might get narrated next year in April and it will be a very close-knit affair."

The insider added that "no one from Bollywood" will be invited to the wedding ceremony as it'll be held in Delhi in presence of Sidharth's family and relatives. The duo will be moving ahead with a registered marriage and might follow it up with a cocktail party and reception, the source revealed and concluded "But we don’t know if the celebrities will be invited to the reception party or not as everything will be happening in Delhi.”

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara emerged as one of the most loved celebrity couples following the success of their film Shershaah, a war drama that followed the life of Kargil martyr Captain Vikram Batra.

On the work front, Sidharth has a slew of interesting projects in the pipeline, including Thank God, Mission Majnu, Yodha, and Indian Police Force. Meanwhile, Kiara is reuniting with Kartik Aryan for the love story Satyaprem Ki Katha. She will also be seen alongside Vicky Kaushal in Govinda Naam Mera.

(Image: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani)